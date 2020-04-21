Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.2541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.