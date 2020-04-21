Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,097,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FITE opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

