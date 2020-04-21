Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,572 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 235.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sasol by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE SSL opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.23. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.