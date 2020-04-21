Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE ONTO opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Nanometrics Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.