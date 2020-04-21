Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,186 Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OVB opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.