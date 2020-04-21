Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LM. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 62,346.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of LM opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

LM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In related news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,114,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,938,096 shares of company stock worth $19,499,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.