Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 22,084 Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the fourth quarter worth $358,000.

Shares of GBAB opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

