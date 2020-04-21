Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,524 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.