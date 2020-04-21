Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Graham by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Graham by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GHC opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $756.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.02 and its 200 day moving average is $557.31.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

