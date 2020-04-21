Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

RGR opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $926.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

