Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 90 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.