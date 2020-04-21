Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 107,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 113,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $285,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

