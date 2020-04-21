Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.12 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,557.05.

GOOG opened at $1,266.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,316.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

