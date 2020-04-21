Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

