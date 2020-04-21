Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 890.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 333,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.94. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

