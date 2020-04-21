Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Nigel Wilson Sells 278,819 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Nigel Wilson sold 278,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £571,578.95 ($751,879.70).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 206 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LGEN shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.67 ($3.52).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

