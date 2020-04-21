Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,094 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,701,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

