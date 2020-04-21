Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,491 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1,936.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,753,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE stock opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.