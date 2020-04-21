Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

STE opened at $157.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.