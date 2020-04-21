Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $498.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.90 and its 200 day moving average is $474.94. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.59.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.