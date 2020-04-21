Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.