Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 565.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

