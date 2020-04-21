Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 79.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

