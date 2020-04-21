Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

