Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

