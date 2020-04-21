Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 769.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN opened at $185.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average is $198.31. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

