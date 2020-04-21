Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.13. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

