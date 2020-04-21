Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $339.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.40.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

