Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $137.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $198.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $227.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.