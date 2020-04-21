Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $167.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.