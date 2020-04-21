Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $103,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 2,808.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

