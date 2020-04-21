Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average is $154.24.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.