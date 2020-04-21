Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $126,000 Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173,211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,342,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,857,000 after buying an additional 2,414,851 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,859,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 693,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.47.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

