Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $58,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $134.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $127.49.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

