Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 395,121 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,318,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $291.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $186.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

