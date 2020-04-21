Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $904,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

