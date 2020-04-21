Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.