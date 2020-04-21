Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Invests $122,000 in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,671 shares of company stock worth $73,856,524. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

IHS Markit stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

