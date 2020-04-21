Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBT. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

