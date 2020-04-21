Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

