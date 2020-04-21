Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3,300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 191,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -142.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.59. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

