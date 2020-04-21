Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 437,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 218,600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

THO stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

