Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 74.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

IEMG opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

