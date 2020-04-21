Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.