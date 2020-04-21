Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 348 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

