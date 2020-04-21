Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,575 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

