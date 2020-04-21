Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,568,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Square by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,927,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after acquiring an additional 767,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Square by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

