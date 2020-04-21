Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,646,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,859,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $43,461.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,190.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,545.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,179.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,048 shares of company stock worth $257,359 and sold 16,936 shares worth $1,728,908. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

