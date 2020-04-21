Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 696.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -523.64 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

