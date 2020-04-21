Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $18,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGBN. Stephens began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

